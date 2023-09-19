Ammar Sarhan excluded from provincial council elections

Shafaq News / A source within the Basra Governorate Elections Commission announced on Tuesday the exclusion of Ammar Sarhan, a candidate from the Federal al-Fayhaa Alliance, from the provincial council elections. This decision comes a week after his unexplained arrest by security forces.

Sarhan had been detained on September 12th when security forces raided his residence in the Qibla area of central Basra. He was taken into custody without clear reasons for his arrest, only to be released on bail later.

The source within the Basra Elections Commission stated to Shafaq News agency that Sarhan had been disqualified due to his failure to meet the legal requirements for candidacy. However, no further details were provided.

The source also mentioned that the decision of disqualification can be appealed to the relevant judicial authorities.