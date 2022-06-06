Report

Amman to start supplying Iraq with energy next year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-06T17:47:03+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, held a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and with Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, on Monday.

Minister Hussein said in his speech, "we discussed the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis on the region's countries and the energy file", noting that there is an Arab movement to contact the two sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He added that he discussed with the two ministers economic cooperation with Egypt and Jordan.

Minister al-Safadi said that the file of energy supply from Amman to Iraq has been discussed during the meeting with the Iraqi minister, noting that it will start at the beginning of next year.

He noted that 90% of the industrial city's project had been finished.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister of foreign affairs expressed readiness for more cooperation with Baghdad and Amman.

