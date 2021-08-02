Amman stresses its support for Iraq in all fields

Shafaq News/ Amman expressed today full support for Iraq in its upcoming early parliamentary elections.

The office of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, said in a statement that the latter met today his Jordanian counterpart, Abdel Moneim al-Awdat, in Amman, where they discussed enhancing bilateral relations, cooperation in the field of security, politics, economy, health, and investment.

According to the statement, the talks stressed the importance of parliamentary work to support the outcomes of the trilateral summit, cooperation to enhance parliamentary diplomacy, coordination, and unification of positions on crucial issues in all international forums.

Al-Halboosi expressed appreciation for King Abdullah II’s support for Iraq in facing challenges, consolidating bilateral work ties, and cooperating in all fields to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, the Speaker of the Jordanian council of Representatives said that his country will remain supportive of Iraq, the unity of its people, and its sovereignty over its entire territory.

Al-Awdat congratulated the Iraqi forces and people on achieving victory over terrorism and expressed full support for Iraq in its upcoming elections.