Amir-Abdollahian: Iran supports everything that contributes to Iraq's development and stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi received the Iranian delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

According to Al-Halboosi's office, the meeting discussed relations between the two countries, cooperation in various fields, and regional and international issues of common interests.

The Parliament Speaker referred to the openness of Iraq in its relations with its neighbors and its regional and international surroundings, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries and that the Parliament supports the government's efforts in this regard.

The Iranian minister conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Ahmed Baqer Qalbiaf, and congratulated the formation of the Iraqi government and the re-election of Al-Halboosi as Speaker of Parliament, pointing to the depth of relations and partnerships between the two neighboring countries.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed his country's support for Iraq and everything contributing to its development and stability. He expressed his country's aspiration to hold a new round of talks for the joint higher committee between the two countries.