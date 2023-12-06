Amid tension, PM al-Sudani orders security forces to take action against attempts to disrupt election

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Wednesday instructed the security forces to take action against any attempts to disrupt the local elections scheduled for December 18.

The order came during a meeting with senior security commanders from various divisions, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. This meeting was held in the aftermath of a series of attacks against the headquarters of the Dawa Party and al-Hekmah Movement over the past few days.

In the meeting, al-Sudani said that "maintaining security and stability in the country is essential for the success of [the government's] development plans."

The press release added that al-Sudani reviewed the security plan that will be implemented during the elections, laying emphasis on the need to "update regularly to be able to respond to any security developments."