Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Amid heightened alert status, Iraqi army stages military exercises

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-04T09:21:03+0000
Amid heightened alert status, Iraqi army stages military exercises

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army staged military drills to sharpen the combat-readiness of its conventional forces amid heightened status of nationwide alert.

With the participation of all the army's formations, the military exercises were mainly focused upon neutralizing land and aerial targets using light and medium weapons.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, raised the security alert status to trace and pursue ISIS remnants in the aftermath of the recent attacks waged by the remnants of the terrorist group on an army site in Diyala.

related

A military garrison for Iraqi Army was attacked by missiles in Rutba, Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-10 20:50:57
A military garrison for Iraqi Army was attacked by missiles in Rutba, Al-Anbar

Iraqi officers arrested for selling the army weapons to militias; source

Date: 2022-01-20 14:38:34
Iraqi officers arrested for selling the army weapons to militias; source

Authorities arrest an officer sharing social media content abusive to army commanders

Date: 2021-10-15 13:15:44
Authorities arrest an officer sharing social media content abusive to army commanders

The Ministry of Defense explains the reasons for appointing another commander for Baghdad operations

Date: 2019-12-09 10:25:37
The Ministry of Defense explains the reasons for appointing another commander for Baghdad operations

Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Date: 2021-03-21 16:47:43
Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Iraqi army arrests two PMF members accused of targeting the Ain Al-Assad base

Date: 2021-06-20 21:08:45
Iraqi army arrests two PMF members accused of targeting the Ain Al-Assad base

Al-Taji prison vicinity is fully secured, senior army officer says

Date: 2022-01-20 15:57:57
Al-Taji prison vicinity is fully secured, senior army officer says

IHCHR: An Iraqi army member killed while participating in the demonstrations in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-19 13:09:51
IHCHR: An Iraqi army member killed while participating in the demonstrations in Baghdad