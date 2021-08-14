Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Amendment of the Governorate Councils electoral law awaits the Parliament convention

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-14T20:52:13+0000
Amendment of the Governorate Councils electoral law awaits the Parliament convention

Ahafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates has completed a bill to amend the law of Governorate Council's Election, but the Parliament's failure to convene halts its passing.

Committee member, MP Sherwan al-Duberdani, told Shafaq News Agency، "the Committee, in cooperation with the Parliamentary Legal Committee, prepared a formula for the third amendment of the governorate council's election to be submitted to the parliament presidium and the MPs consequently."

The lawmaker said that the Parliament sessions are still on halt for the failure to achieve the quorum.

Al-Duberdani said that the amendment targets 15 items of the law, some of which are controversial, "particularly the item related to multiple constituencies."

The last governorate council elections in Iraq were held in 2013, a year before the invasion of ISIS to one-third of the country's area. The political and security situation back then prompted postponing the elections that were scheduled in 2017.

In 2018, the Parliament approved extending the mandate of the local councils before suspending it one year later.

related

The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

Date: 2021-03-19 20:18:05
The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

Date: 2021-04-24 17:42:33
The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-05 11:46:11
The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Parliamentary blocs reach a deadlock on the Federal Court law

Date: 2021-03-04 16:20:03
Parliamentary blocs reach a deadlock on the Federal Court law

Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22

Date: 2021-06-17 10:34:25
Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22

Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-10 13:49:45
Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

The 2021 budget law draft is ready to be voted on in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-01-28 16:28:27
The 2021 budget law draft is ready to be voted on in the Iraqi Parliament