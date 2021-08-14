Amendment of the Governorate Councils electoral law awaits the Parliament convention

Ahafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates has completed a bill to amend the law of Governorate Council's Election, but the Parliament's failure to convene halts its passing.

Committee member, MP Sherwan al-Duberdani, told Shafaq News Agency، "the Committee, in cooperation with the Parliamentary Legal Committee, prepared a formula for the third amendment of the governorate council's election to be submitted to the parliament presidium and the MPs consequently."

The lawmaker said that the Parliament sessions are still on halt for the failure to achieve the quorum.

Al-Duberdani said that the amendment targets 15 items of the law, some of which are controversial, "particularly the item related to multiple constituencies."

The last governorate council elections in Iraq were held in 2013, a year before the invasion of ISIS to one-third of the country's area. The political and security situation back then prompted postponing the elections that were scheduled in 2017.

In 2018, the Parliament approved extending the mandate of the local councils before suspending it one year later.