Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires strongly support Al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News / ambassadors and chargé d'affaires expressed, on Wednesday, their "strong support" to Al-Kadhimi's government in "confronting" the attacks on diplomatic missions and the Green Zone.

This came in a statement by the ambassadors and chargé d'affaires who met today with the Iraqi Prime Minister, and these countries are Australia, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA and Yemen. Adding to the European Union.

The attendees affirmed their support for Iraq and its people and their respect for Iraqi sovereignty.

And they expressed, according to the statement, "their concern" about the attacks of increasing frequency in recent months on diplomatic missions in Iraq, as they also exposes the Iraqis to danger, referring the incident that killed a family near Baghdad International Airport on Monday.

They added, "We welcomed steps PM has taken to stop the attacks such as investigations, security operations, and enhancing the security in the airport and strengthen the Iraqi forces in the Green Zone."

Today, Wednesday, the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced a meeting with 25 ambassadors to Iraq to discuss recent developments regarding the security of diplomatic missions in the country.