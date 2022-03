Shafaq News/ A person wanted by the Iraqi security forces for connections to the extremist group of ISIS has been reportedly arrested in the east of al-Anbar, western Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that wanted terrorist who left Saladin under the radar was seeking to rent a house in Fallujah using a fake ID.

The arrestee, who is wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, was captured along with other members of his family after thorough surveillance.