Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Shafaq News / The head of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, warned, on Wednesday, of attempts to acquire important positions in the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Allawi’s office said in a statement, “Lately, we have witnessed the emergence of behaviors that contradict the fair and independent elections slogans, by attempting to obtain important positions in the Electoral Commission in an unacceptable way.”

The statement added, "Political money began - as usual - to play a clear role in the electoral scene, in addition to the chaos of fugitive weapons and the continuation of demonstrations denouncing the tragic situation that the political process has reached," adding, "We renew our warning of holding elections in such circumstances. Without finding a solution to these problems, no reform will be achieved. Rather, it will increase the public reluctance to participate in the elections."

The office stressed the need to provide the appropriate environment to hold fair elections, otherwise, "there is no need for this process that will increase the tragedy and suffering of our people."