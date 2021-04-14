Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T09:03:59+0000
Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Shafaq News / The head of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, warned, on Wednesday, of attempts to acquire important positions in the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Allawi’s office said in a statement, “Lately, we have witnessed the emergence of behaviors that contradict the fair and independent elections slogans, by attempting to obtain important positions in the Electoral Commission in an unacceptable way.”

The statement added, "Political money began - as usual - to play a clear role in the electoral scene, in addition to the chaos of fugitive weapons and the continuation of demonstrations denouncing the tragic situation that the political process has reached," adding, "We renew our warning of holding elections in such circumstances. Without finding a solution to these problems, no reform will be achieved. Rather, it will increase the public reluctance to participate in the elections."

The office stressed the need to provide the appropriate environment to hold fair elections, otherwise, "there is no need for this process that will increase the tragedy and suffering of our people."

related

Allawi proposes several conditions to guarantee the "integrity and independence" of the elections

Date: 2020-08-12 09:26:26
Allawi proposes several conditions to guarantee the "integrity and independence" of the elections

Former PM Allawi clarified about Soleimani’s case

Date: 2020-12-15 15:02:44
Former PM Allawi clarified about Soleimani’s case

The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Date: 2020-12-22 21:19:21
The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Peace process with Israel is “important and fundamental”, Iraqi Politician

Date: 2021-02-12 07:03:38
Peace process with Israel is “important and fundamental”, Iraqi Politician