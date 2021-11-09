Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Allawi: the situation in Iraq cannot tolerate more escalation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-09T08:53:09+0000
Allawi: the situation in Iraq cannot tolerate more escalation

Shafaq News/ The leader of the National Coalition, head of the Civil National Front, Iyad Allawi, said that the situation in Iraq cannot bear further escalation, against the backdrop of the bloody events that accompanied the protests rejecting the election results, and the failed assassination attempt against the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

 This came during a meeting he held in his office in Baghdad with the delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, according to a statement issued by Allawi's office today. 

 The statement said that the meeting discussed local issues, particularly the elections, their results and repercussions.

 The statement quoted Allawi saying that the situation in Iraq cannot tolerate more escalation, reiterating his call for the necessity of holding a dialogue between all national political forces, to pave the way for the formation of a national government that meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

related

Allawi proposes several conditions to guarantee the "integrity and independence" of the elections

Date: 2020-08-12 09:26:26
Allawi proposes several conditions to guarantee the "integrity and independence" of the elections

Former PM Allawi clarified about Soleimani’s case

Date: 2020-12-15 15:02:44
Former PM Allawi clarified about Soleimani’s case

The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Date: 2020-12-22 21:19:21
The United States purchased its embassy from the Iraqi Government

Peace process with Israel is “important and fundamental”, Iraqi Politician

Date: 2021-02-12 07:03:38
Peace process with Israel is “important and fundamental”, Iraqi Politician

Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Date: 2021-04-14 09:03:59
Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-04-27 10:27:15
A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Calling for a secure electoral environment, Allawi brandishes the boycott

Date: 2021-05-26 09:45:08
Calling for a secure electoral environment, Allawi brandishes the boycott

Allawi addresses the Electoral Commission in a letter

Date: 2021-06-25 10:25:02
Allawi addresses the Electoral Commission in a letter