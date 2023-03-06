Allawi: the road ahead is blocked

Shafaq News / The leader of al-Wataniyah Coalition, Iyad Allawi, expressed his support for the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Monday, while warning at the same time that "the road ahead is blocked".

In a letter he sent to Al-Sudani, Allawi said, "We had hoped to live in a safe and stable Iraq, where the concepts of democracy, principles of justice, and citizen rights based on equality are entrenched, and after our diligent work to overthrow the dictatorial regime and strive to establish a fair political system."

"Unfortunately, we have reached a road that is almost blocked due to many obstacles hindering the continuation of the political process, which is supposed to lead to the building of a just government, achieving equality for citizens, enhancing the prestige of the country, upholding the rule of law, and maintaining the independence of the judiciary."

Allawi added, "The noble Iraqi people have lost their confidence in the political process, and the peaceful protests that began in 2011 and the latest of which was the October 2019 uprising, which was suppressed and hundreds were killed and thousands of our youth were injured without justification during it, and the significant withdrawal from participating in elections, are all evidences of the loss of trust. However, there is a glimmer of hope that urges the required change."

He concluded, "You are well-known for your integrity and competent management, as evidenced by your previous ministerial positions, and we support you and understand the difficult circumstances surrounding you."