Allawi's remarks on Saddam Hussein spark controversy

Shafaq News / Former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi's recent remarks concerning the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein have ignited a flurry of discussions among social media enthusiasts and political observers alike. In an exclusive interview with "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, Allawi provided unprecedented insights into the enigmatic persona of Saddam Hussein.

In a candid expression of his perspective, Allawi stated, "Saddam had no materialistic pursuits; wealth was never his ambition. Instead, he relentlessly pursued power, influence, and dominance. That was Saddam."

Further emphasizing his point, Allawi asserted, "Saddam never sought wealth or ill-gotten gains. He was remarkably austere. From the moment I knew him until I left Iraq, our relationship remained strong." Allawi also underlined that Saddam "led a resistance team against the American occupation."

Allawi went on to attest that Saddam Hussein passed away in a state of financial destitution, reiterating, "He detested wealth." He revealed that the authorities conducted exhaustive investigations after the fall of Saddam's regime, meticulously scouring for any assets or properties in his name. The conclusion was unequivocal: there were no assets, no funds, and no properties registered under Saddam Hussein's name. Everything was duly documented under the Iraqi government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Revolutionary Command Council.

The interviewer, seemingly incredulous, pressed Allawi, asking, "Did you not uncover any funds at all?" To which Allawi responded firmly, "Absolutely not. Even his private jet, which he used for his travels, was registered under a company owned by Iraqi intelligence." He further emphasized, "Even the real estate holdings yielded no trace of ownership in his name."

Allawi's revelations have triggered a resurgence of interest across various social media platforms.