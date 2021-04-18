Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Allawi may be questioned by the Parliament, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-18T15:28:30+0000
Allawi may be questioned by the Parliament, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed on Sunday Finance Minister Ali Allawi's intransigence on the salary cuts proposal might prompt the parliament to summon and question him.

Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency, "The Minister of Finance submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers to reinstate Law 113 of 1982, which includes the application of salary cuts on employees with retroactive effect," noting that "this violates the budget law and will affect state employees."

He added that "the cabinet is required to meet Tuesday to reject the salary cuts proposal, and the Minister of Finance should withdraw it and not violate the General Budget Law for 2021."

And Cougar said, "The Minister of Finance's insistence on applying the tax law and the salary cuts for salaries of state employees, will prompt us to question him in the upcoming sessions of the House of Representatives."

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance issued a statement explaining the salary cuts decision from the salaries of employees after the circulation of official documents bearing the signature of Minister Ali Abdul Amir Allawi in this regard.

The ministry said in a statement today, that the book bearing the signature of Minister Allawi regarding tax withholding came in implementation of the provisions of Article 34, paragraph (c) of the Budget Law. According to the statement, the proposed salary cuts do not include the lower classes, and the Council of Ministers has the power to cancel it.

Platforms on social media circulated official documents appended to the signature of the Minister of Finance on the 13th of April, stating that salaries, wages, allowances, and bonuses are subject to tax by direct deduction, with the exception of marital and child allowances, with the exception of non-civilian armed forces affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and Interior. 

related

MP discloses how the Parliament passed the obstacles course of the 2021 budget

Date: 2021-04-01 10:59:50
MP discloses how the Parliament passed the obstacles course of the 2021 budget

The Finance Committee handed the cabinet a revised budget bill, a source says

Date: 2021-02-07 10:22:54
The Finance Committee handed the cabinet a revised budget bill, a source says

"The Toughest Budget in Iraq's history" : 560 hours and 25trillion deficit cut

Date: 2021-02-09 13:01:51
"The Toughest Budget in Iraq's history" : 560 hours and 25trillion deficit cut

No budget without the Kurds, MP says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:45:16
No budget without the Kurds, MP says

The borrowing law scenario might be repeated in the voting session on the general budget, MP says

Date: 2021-03-09 13:12:04
The borrowing law scenario might be repeated in the voting session on the general budget, MP says

Political blocs stipulate voting on the General Budget bill to pass the Federal Supreme Court Law

Date: 2021-03-14 14:09:05
Political blocs stipulate voting on the General Budget bill to pass the Federal Supreme Court Law

Changing the dollar's rate is outside the jurisdiction of the Parliament, MP says

Date: 2021-03-21 13:27:11
Changing the dollar's rate is outside the jurisdiction of the Parliament, MP says

The Parliamentary Finance Committee announces the government reform paper deadline

Date: 2020-08-20 09:59:28
The Parliamentary Finance Committee announces the government reform paper deadline