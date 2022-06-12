Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Allawi discusses Iraq-US ties with Romanowski 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-12T14:08:20+0000
Allawi discusses Iraq-US ties with Romanowski 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, received the United States' new ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by the ministry of finance, Allawi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Iraq and US, and the economic and financial cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The minister said that Baghdad attaches great importance to developing the relation with Washington, highlighting the "long-term mutual benefit of the US and Iraqi people in the financial, economic, and commercial ties."

Romanowski, according to the readout, reiterated her country's support for the Iraqi reformative approach and developing the relations between the two countries.

related

President Biden Announces Key Nominees in Iraq, Kenya, and Malta

Date: 2021-12-09 07:59:22
President Biden Announces Key Nominees in Iraq, Kenya, and Malta

U.S. Ambassador to Iraq: the UN and the UK are crucial partners in our multifaceted relationship with Iraq

Date: 2022-06-03 21:09:38
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq: the UN and the UK are crucial partners in our multifaceted relationship with Iraq

Iraq's Finance Minister requests a confidence vote over his handling for the financial policy 

Date: 2022-02-19 10:05:50
Iraq's Finance Minister requests a confidence vote over his handling for the financial policy 

Official: Minister Allawi summoned to appear before parliament on Monday

Date: 2022-02-22 16:29:51
Official: Minister Allawi summoned to appear before parliament on Monday

Allawi: Iraq needs a true revolution

Date: 2022-04-21 13:47:34
Allawi: Iraq needs a true revolution