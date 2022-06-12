Allawi discusses Iraq-US ties with Romanowski 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, received the United States' new ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by the ministry of finance, Allawi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Iraq and US, and the economic and financial cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The minister said that Baghdad attaches great importance to developing the relation with Washington, highlighting the "long-term mutual benefit of the US and Iraqi people in the financial, economic, and commercial ties."

Romanowski, according to the readout, reiterated her country's support for the Iraqi reformative approach and developing the relations between the two countries.