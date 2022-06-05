Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Allawi calls for forming a temporary government and holding a new election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T12:46:42+0000
Allawi calls for forming a temporary government and holding a new election

Shafaq News/ Al-Wataniyah al-Iraqiyah (The Iraqi Nationalism) bloc called for forming a temporary government to run the country and hold a new election.

Ayad Allawi headed an expanded meeting of the bloc in the presence of leading figures to discuss the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis.

According to an official readout, the meeting discussed Allawi's initiative and the efforts to unravel the complexities of the Iraqi situation.

The meeting called for establishing a "wide national meeting for dialogue and devising a roadmap that includes forming a new government that offers, in cooperation with other authorities, efficient solutions for problems Iraq suffers from and finds common ground to hold a new election."

related

KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

Date: 2021-06-11 12:48:48
KDP: We support holding fair and transparent elections

PM al-Kadhimi calls on Iraqi media to encourage citizens to participate in the elections

Date: 2021-09-02 16:03:34
PM al-Kadhimi calls on Iraqi media to encourage citizens to participate in the elections

Kurdistan Islamic Movement calls for boycotting the Parliamentary Elections

Date: 2021-09-23 15:46:29
Kurdistan Islamic Movement calls for boycotting the Parliamentary Elections

Dozens protest the election results in several Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-10-17 13:49:33
Dozens protest the election results in several Iraqi governorates

Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment

Date: 2020-08-06 17:40:24
Salih discusses with the Supreme Judicial Council early elections and approving law amendment

Al-Nujaifi: proposed re-holding the Parliamentary elections after amending the law

Date: 2021-12-09 14:36:40
Al-Nujaifi: proposed re-holding the Parliamentary elections after amending the law

The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Date: 2020-12-14 10:54:06
The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Former MP anticipates security distress to abolish the elections: civil war follows

Date: 2021-07-20 09:41:52
Former MP anticipates security distress to abolish the elections: civil war follows