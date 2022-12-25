Allawi calls for amending constitutional paragraphs

Shafaq News / The National Coalition, headed by Iyad Allawi, confirmed on Sunday that it is necessary to amend some constitutional paragraphs to fix the political process in the country.

The coalition's media office said in a statement that it had studied several constitutional paragraphs and found out that they need to be amended, during held meetings it had held with politicians, legal experts, demonstrators, and tribal leaders.

He added that the most important constitutional paragraphs that were discussed are the oil and gas law, the distribution of wealth law, determining the members of the House of Representatives by a fixed number regardless of the population census, in addition to submitting a proposal to form a general command of the armed forces, to be under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The coalition revealed that its leader, Iyad Allawi, called for a national meeting to discuss mechanisms for amending these constitutional paragraphs, in addition to other issues.