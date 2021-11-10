Allawi calls al-Sistani to contribute to addressing Iraq's problems

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi National Accord (INA), Ayad Allawi, called on the Iraqi Supreme Shiite Authority, Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, to take a part in addressing the issues facing Iraq.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, INA Spokesperson, Laila Abdullatif, said that Allawi has sent a letter to al-Sistani urging him to "intervene for the sake of societal peace and national consensus."

Abdullatif said that Allawi explained in his letter the "problems and differences that ravaged Iraq and jeopardizes its entity."

"The decline and fragmentation did not afflict the Shiite home, but extended to the Sunni and Kurdish sides," Abdullatif quoted Allawi.

"Allawi called the Marja'iyah to make efficient and effective steps to transit the country from the state of tension to serenity and nation consensus."

The letter, according to Abdullatif, "included a request to resume holding the Friday sermon to lead the ressortisants as it needed to address the differences via dialogue."