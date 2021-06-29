Report

Allawi: Iraq has become an arena for settling international and regional conflicts

Shafaq News/ The leader of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, called to establish rules of engagement that determine the work of foreign forces in Iraq.

Allawi said in a press statement, "All indications confirm that Iraq has become an arena for settling international and regional conflicts, and that the government does not have the ability to stop these conflicts."

He reiterated his call to take the necessary measures to preserve the sovereignty and prestige of the state, noting that Iraq should not remain an arena or theater for these conflicts.

This statement comes hours after a U.S. airstrike caused four casualties from the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades affiliated with al-Hashd al-Shaabi, on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

