Allawi Expresses Optimism in Iraqi Government's Ability to Overcome Challenges

Shafaq News/ The of the National Coalition, Ayad Allawi, on Wednesday said that the "majority" of Iraq's issues are in the process of being resolved thanks to Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's government.

Addressing reporters at the Seventh Sulaimania International Forum, Allawi said that he, along with many others, has confidence in the government of Prime Minister al-Sudani's capacity to maintain political stability.

Conveying his belief that most of the issues plaguing the nation are well on their way to being resolved, Allawi emphasized that the solution to the challenges facing Iraq necessitates the cooperation, joint action, and support of all citizens.

The statement comes amidst a time Iraq grapples with a myriad of issues, including widespread corruption, high unemployment rates, and a deteriorating security situation.

Despite the daunting challenges, the Al-Sudani-led government has made commendable efforts to address these issues. Formed in May 2022, following months of political deadlock and negotiations, the government has faced criticism from various factions and parties over its handling of the nation's problems.