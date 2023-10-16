All-Maliki issues a warning to Israel and Its allies, calls for aid delivery to Gaza

Shafaq News/ Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law alliance, on Monday warned Israel and its allies of the reaction of Arab and Islamic people to the situation Palestinians are facing in Gaza, and called for opening the borders to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people there.
Al-Maliki, according to a press release by his bureau, received the European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, earlier today.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of Iraq's relations with European Union countries and the need to strengthen them in various fields. They also discussed the ongoing events in occupied Palestine and the blockade imposed on Gaza by the Israeli forces.
Al-Maliki called on the European Union to play a role in de-escalating the situation in Palestinian territories and condemning the massacres committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.
He also warned Israel and its allies of the potential "anger of Arab and Islamic people" if violations, provocations, and escalations against the Palestinian people continue.
He called for facilitating the delivery of food supplies and relief aid to Gaza and ending the blockade imposed by Israel on the Palestinian people. He expressed Iraq's rejection for the forced displacement of Gaza residents, a demand made by the Israeli occupation forces.
Ambassador Thomas Seiler expressed the European Union's desire to expand cooperation with Iraq and hoped for the reduction of conflicts and the enhancement of stability throughout the Middle East.