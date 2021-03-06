Alert status announced ahead of religious pilgrimage next week

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior issued on Saturday a security alert to secure Imam Al-Kadhim's visit next Wednesday.

The undersecretary of Police affairs in the Ministry of Interior, lieutenant Iman Mohammad Mahmoud, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the directorates under the Ministry of Interior, police affairs are on high alert to secure the pilgrimage to Imam Moussa Al-Kadhim shrine, by spreading squads (police command, help squads, crime control, bomb squads, and emergency squads) according to security plans to guarantee the safety of all the visitors.

Mahmoud stressed that the security forces implemented all the procedures to prevent any security breach.