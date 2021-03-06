Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Alert status announced ahead of religious pilgrimage next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T21:30:52+0000
Alert status announced ahead of religious pilgrimage next week

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Interior issued on Saturday a security alert to secure Imam Al-Kadhim's visit next Wednesday.

The undersecretary of Police affairs in the Ministry of Interior, lieutenant Iman Mohammad Mahmoud, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the directorates under the Ministry of Interior, police affairs are on high alert to secure the pilgrimage to Imam Moussa Al-Kadhim shrine, by spreading squads (police command, help squads, crime control, bomb squads, and emergency squads) according to security plans to guarantee the safety of all the visitors.

Mahmoud stressed that the security forces implemented all the procedures to prevent any security breach.

related

Al-Kadhimi declares the 6th of March a national day for tolerance and coexistence

Date: 2021-03-06 14:46:36
Al-Kadhimi declares the 6th of March a national day for tolerance and coexistence

Al-Kadhimi chairs the first meeting of the new formed committee

Date: 2020-10-06 14:35:47
Al-Kadhimi chairs the first meeting of the new formed committee

Al-Kadhimi hosts Salih with the Budget on the plate

Date: 2021-02-08 17:13:38
Al-Kadhimi hosts Salih with the Budget on the plate

Al-Kadhimi refuses to attack the unarmed demonstrators

Date: 2020-11-05 14:13:44
Al-Kadhimi refuses to attack the unarmed demonstrators

Al-Kadhimi to French companies: we are in the middle of a fruitful Anti-corruption campaign

Date: 2020-10-19 17:33:22
Al-Kadhimi to French companies: we are in the middle of a fruitful Anti-corruption campaign

Al-Kadhimi directs to form an investigation committee

Date: 2021-02-16 05:22:57
Al-Kadhimi directs to form an investigation committee

Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Date: 2020-11-16 10:53:23
Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Date: 2020-10-23 18:40:51
Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper