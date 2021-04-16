Albu Issa tribe: al-Halboosi must apologize

Shafaq News / Albu Issa tribe in al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, demanded the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, to apologize after a member of the tribe was abused by an MP.

An informed source told Shafaq News that a verbal altercation took place between MPs Hayib Al-Halbousi and Faleh Al-Issawi during a meeting of the Progress of Iraq party at the home of the party's leader, Muhammad al-Halboosi, in Baghdad.

The source added that the meeting was attended by 80 of the party's candidates for the early elections, indicating that the cause of the argument was disagreements over nominations in some constituencies.

The Albu Issa tribe said in the statement, "What happened is considered an encroachment on Albu Issa tribe by Hayib Al-Halboosi and his brothers."

The statement added, "Muhammad al-Halbousi must apologize to Albu Issa tribe, and swear that he has nothing to do with this matter, since the incident took place in his residence," adding, "Muhammad Al-Halboosi and Al-Halboosi tribe should appear in media and disavow the prestige of Al-Halboosi for this cowardly attack."