Albu Dor death toll reaches eight

Shafaq News / A medical source reported that the Albu Dor massacre's death toll, in Saladin, has reached eight.

Earlier today, Tikrit's commissioner Omar Al-Shindah, disclosed the details of a massacre carried out by armed men on family members in Albu Dor area, confirming that it was a terrorist attack that targeted three homes.

Al-Shindah said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that masked armed men in military uniform, riding two cars, stormed at dawn today, three houses, and killed eight people including children.

"Preliminary investigations confirmed that ISIS terrorists carried out the attack. Investigations are still ongoing, and the security forces have taken strict measures in all areas south of Tikrit", he concluded.