Alaa Al-Rikabi freezes his actions in Imtidad Movement

Shafaq News/ The suspended Secretary-General of Imtidad Movement, Alaa Al-Rikabi, froze his administrative and parliamentary membership for renewable six months.

Al-Rikabi said, "suspending my membership will remain until holding the first general conference of Imtidad, to elect a new Secretary-General and a new General Secretariat."

Last May, the Imtidad Movement, one of the few activist-led parties, exempted Al-Rikabi from his position as the Secretary-General of the Movement.

In the same period, five parliamentarians from the Movement decided to secede due to the Movement's "violation of the principles of the Tishreen 2019 revolution."

The representatives are Muhammad Nouri, Daoud Al-Aidan, Nidaa Al-Kuraiti, Kazem Al-Fayyad, and Nissan Al-Zayer.

In February, 17 members of the Imtidad also withdrew.

The Movement won nine seats in the October elections.

A source close to the Movement told Shafaq News Agency that this step came due to "the mistakes and confusions in the past period."