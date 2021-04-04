Report

Al-kadhimi on an official visit to UAE

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T06:42:50+0000
Al-kadhimi on an official visit to UAE

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, embarked on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates today, Sunday, flanked by a high-profile delegation.

A brief press release of al-Kadhimi's office said that the visit aims to discuss invigorating collaboration between Iraq and UAE on many aspects.

Al-Kadhimi's visit comes shortly after his visit to the Saudi capital, al-Riyadh, where he met with the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Salman. The two sides touched upon an array of topics of common interests and signed multiple memoranda of understanding.

