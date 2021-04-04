Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-kadhimi and Bin Nahyan head an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T11:07:38+0000
Al-kadhimi and Bin Nahyan head an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, headed an expanded meeting between the Iraqi and Emirati delegations in UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi today, Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi embarked to UAE on an official visit in an effort to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.

Bin Nahyan led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The Iraqi Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played, after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.

Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

related

Al-Kadhimi calls for a "Radical Agreement" with the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-03-08 10:34:49
Al-Kadhimi calls for a "Radical Agreement" with the Kurdistan Region

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-10 08:53:30
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Al-Kadhimi directs to lift the security control between Adhamiyah and Al-Kadhimiyah cities

Date: 2020-11-24 10:50:49
Al-Kadhimi directs to lift the security control between Adhamiyah and Al-Kadhimiyah cities

The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-17 07:38:28
The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi criticizes "electoral point-scoring".. Salih calls for a new political contract in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-13 09:17:13
Al-Kadhimi criticizes "electoral point-scoring".. Salih calls for a new political contract in Iraq

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: Prophet Mohammad is the man of values

Date: 2020-10-28 13:37:11
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: Prophet Mohammad is the man of values

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Date: 2020-10-03 10:16:33
Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work