Al-kaabi: the President's ratification of the laws "is only a protocol"

Date: 2020-11-19T12:30:01+0000
Shafaq News / Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, said on Thursday that the President of the Republic does not have the power to veto laws, object to them, or return them to the council of Representatives.

He said in a statement that the president's ratification of the laws is only a protocol.

He added, "All the laws voted upon within the council of Representatives are considered ratified after 15 days of submitting them to the President of the Republic."

Al-Kaabi’s speech comes after Parliament submitted the borrowing law to the President of the Republic for approval, after it raised the Kurds ’rejection for not including the region’s employees’ salaries in the law.

The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, has not yet ratified the law.

