Al-hamdaniya wedding fire: death toll rises to 120

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Health Department revealed that a third victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the tragic Al-Hamdaniya wedding fire accident while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Turkiye.

The incident, which shocked the nation, has now claimed 120 lives.

In a statement, the Department confirmed, "We have recorded another death among the injured from the Hamdaniya incident who were undergoing treatment in Turkish hospitals."

Yesterday, the Iraqi government took urgent measures to aid the injured, arranging to transfer eight individuals in the second batch to receive medical treatment outside Iraq. The Ministry of Defense swiftly mobilized Air Force planes to facilitate their transportation, ensuring they could access the necessary medical care.