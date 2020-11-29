Al-hakim on early elections: a means to achieve reform

Shafaq News / The head of Iraqis Coalition (Iraqiyoun), Ammar al-Hakim, shared his vision on the next phase in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, deeming early elections as a "means to achieve reform".

A statement by Al-Hakim’s office received by Shafaq News agency said, "The latter discussed during his meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi bilateral relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic in Iran and reviewed the political scene at the regional and international level.

In the meeting, Al-Hakim emphasized, "the importance of strengthening bilateral relations at the economic, cultural and social levels in a way that serves the interests of the two neighboring countries."

On his vision to the upcoming phase, "early elections are a means to achieve reform."

The head of the Iraqi coalition added, "the inter-components alliance represents an entry point for resolving the political crisis in Iraq," stressing, "the importance of electoral security and holding a transparent and fair electoral operation in which the freedom of choice for the candidate and the voter is guaranteed away from using incendiary language, weapons or political money."

Al-Hakim condemned the assassination of the Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhri Zadah, who devoted his life to the service of humanity by investing in clean energy in daily life, expressing his deep sympathy to the Islamic Republic in Iran, the leadership, government and people, according to the statement.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad, Javad Zarif, accused Israel of assassinating the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhri Zadah, and called on the international community to condemn this incident.