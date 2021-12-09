Al-Zubair authorities deny reports about the disappearance of cluster bombs container

Shafaq News/ Al-Zubair district's authorities in Basra Governorate, denied reports about the disappearance of cluster bombs container.

Yesterday, al-Zubair's deputy commissioner, Abbas Maher, told Shafaq News Agency, "The companies that work to remove unexploded mines in the desert areas of Basra Governorate, especially within the borders of al-Zubair district, are collecting bombs and unexploded projectiles in special containers, up to 60 km away from the district center to detonate them later on."

"We were notified today about a container of 100 unexploded cluster bombs that was stolen by unidentified persons under mysterious circumstances," he added.

Maher pointed out that the local administration and the security services are currently on alert and in search of the stolen container.