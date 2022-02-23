Al-Zamili accuses Allawi of being behind the change in the Dollar's exchange rate

Shafaq News / The deputy Parliament Speaker, Hakem al-Zamili, accused the Minister of Finance, Ali Abdulamir Allawi, of being behind the increase in the Dollar's exchange rate against the Dinar and Iraq's debts.

This came in a press conference he held in Najaf governorate today.

Al-Zamili said that more than 100 MPs signed a petition to host Allawi in the Parliament, which will actually take place on Monday.

He noted that changing the dollar's exchange rate against the Dinar did not benefit the country at all.

For his part, the deputy head of the Sadrist Bloc, Hasan al-Kaabi, said that the oil file is a priority to the bloc.

The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hasan al-Athari, announced forming a team of the Bloc's representatives to follow up on files related to electricity, agriculture, oil, water resources, etc...