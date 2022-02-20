Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, pledged to hold liable the state executives who bypassed the Federal Council of Services to make selective recruitments in their department, dismissing such acts as "financial and administrative corruption".

Al-Zameli's remarks came during a meeting he held at his bureau with the chairperson and the board of the Council earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout he issued earlier today, al-Zameli discussed with his guests the working plan of the Council and the challenges impeding its progress.

The Deputy Parliament Speaker vowed to provide the necessary support to the Council's endeavors to find radical solutions to the issues it is working on, particularly unemployment.

"The appointments some executive officials make without referring to the Council are a form of financial and administrative corruption," he said, "whoever have violated the recruitment qualifications shall appear before the court and the Integrity [Commission]."

Al-Zameli asked the Council to "complete the proceedings of recruiting the categories covered by the 2021 federal budget, particularly higher education graduates."