Al-Zameli meets PM al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-17T12:19:07+0000
Shafaq News / The First deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today, Sunday.

A statement by al-Kadhimi's office said that the two sides discussed cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, following up on services agencies' work.

The meeting also laid emphasis on the need to approve the food security law, in an attempt to help the citizens who are living amid harsh economic and living conditions.

PM al-Kadhimi had called, earlier this month, on Iraqi Parliament to approve the law.

