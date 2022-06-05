Report

Al-Zameli: influential parties are behind oil smuggling operations

Date: 2022-06-05T19:37:33+0000
Al-Zameli: influential parties are behind oil smuggling operations

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said that organized operations ars being carried out by influential oil companies and Mafias to smuggle oil outside Iraq.

Al-Zameli told Shafaq News agency that he had hosted the Energy Police Commander, Ghanem Mohammed, to discuss energy and oil smuggling.

He added that those responsible for the smuggling operations are carried out by professional parties using special equipment.

Later on, a statement by al-Zameli's office said that the latter chaired a meeting with the oil and energy committee, and the security and defense committee, to discuss the issue.

The statement indicated that the problem also affected the electricity sector, as power transmission towers are constantly attacked, sometimes by orders of influential parties who wish to achieve gains through maintenance and reconstruction contracts.

Al-Zameli said that putting an end to the problem requires serious steps from the legislative and executive authorities.

