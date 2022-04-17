Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-17T12:00:21+0000
Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Shafaq News / The First deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said today that hosting the Minister of oil is one of the Parliament's duties.

Al-Zameli said in a press conference that followed the session during which minister Ihsan Abduljabbar was hosted, that the Parliament has no problem with the government and does not try to act against it when it hosts a minister, a head of a commission, etc...

He added that hosting a minister does not mean questioning him, pointing out that the minister discussed the issue of smuggling oil, and ways to put an end to it.

Today, Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament hosted oil minister Ihsan Abduljabbar to follow up on the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project.

The minister confirmed that the ministry is currently studying the project, and assessing its capability to meet the country's needs.

related

Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling

Date: 2022-02-19 09:32:27
Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling

Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

Date: 2022-02-20 19:17:18
Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Date: 2022-02-21 14:48:57
A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Date: 2022-03-03 16:58:10
Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Date: 2022-03-28 12:12:17
Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-04-04 12:53:56
Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says

Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Date: 2022-04-04 13:42:51
Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling

Date: 2022-04-04 17:35:10
Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling