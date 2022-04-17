Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Shafaq News / The First deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said today that hosting the Minister of oil is one of the Parliament's duties.

Al-Zameli said in a press conference that followed the session during which minister Ihsan Abduljabbar was hosted, that the Parliament has no problem with the government and does not try to act against it when it hosts a minister, a head of a commission, etc...

He added that hosting a minister does not mean questioning him, pointing out that the minister discussed the issue of smuggling oil, and ways to put an end to it.

Today, Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament hosted oil minister Ihsan Abduljabbar to follow up on the Basra-Aqaba pipeline project.

The minister confirmed that the ministry is currently studying the project, and assessing its capability to meet the country's needs.