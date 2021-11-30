Al-Zameli from Mosul: some parties exploited its influence to build financial empires

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the Sadrist movement, Hakem al-Zameli, accused parties in Mosul of building "financial empires", calling for addressing the corruption in the governorate.

Al-Zameli told Shafaq News Agency, "we came to Mosul to convey the message of safety from Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr. Mosul has suffered enough, Previously from terror and today from corruption."

The Sadrist figure hinted at parties "attempting to exploit its presence and influence to build financial and economic empires, which had a negative impact on reconstruction in the city."

"Mosul is in dire need of services with loads of lagging files...Corruption shall be addressed the same way terrorism was addressed before. If we do not, we will be back to square one."

The Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, hosted a delegation representing the leader Sadrist movement, headed by Hazem al-Araji and Hakem al-Zameli, earlier today.

According to a statement issued by al-Jubouri's office, the delegation delivered a letter from the Sadrist leader in which he emphasized his support to the city, the Governor, and the local administration in the construction and Internally Displaced Persons repatriation files.