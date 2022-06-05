Report

Al-Zameli: food security bill is a work of legislation, not politics

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T10:55:13+0000
Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said that the emergency bill on food security and development shall muster the backing of the parliamentary finance committee members rather than the head of the political blocs.

Al-Zameli's remarks came during a "crucial" meeting of the parliament's finance committee earlier today, Sunday.

"We do not want the bill to be approved per an agreement between the heads of the political blocs. The bill shall be approved here, in the finance committee," he said, "any disagreement here impacts the passing of bills and the work of the parliament."

"We hope the voting on the bill takes place inside the committee prior to holding a session and putting it to the vote in the assembly," al-Zameli added.

