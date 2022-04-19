Report

Al-Zameli compares drought to ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T18:40:21+0000
Al-Zameli compares drought to ISIS

Shafaq News / The First deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said that the danger caused by the drought crisis is similar to ISIS's. 

Al-Zameli said that as a result of the previous governments' failed policies, the country is on the verge of a major crisis and harsh challenges, represented by water scarcity and pollution, noting that this crisis is the "New ISIS".

He added that the concerned authorities in Iraq are incapable of negotiating with neighboring countries to ensure Baghdad's water shares.

The deputy speaker stressed the need to launch an initiative at the legislative and executive levels, and start implementing the government's backup plan, that stipulate relying more on solar energy, and decreasing water/energy consumption. 

Al-Zameli proposed holding a conference to be attended by the concerned parties, and discussing Iraq's water shares, implementing CBI's initiative to grant renewable energy loans, facilitate investment conditions, and launch afforestation campaigns.

