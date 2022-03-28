Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, on Wednesday dismissed the Iranian attack on Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city, as a "violation of sovereignty", calling for recoursing to official "correspondence" in issues related to the intelligence security of neighboring countries.

Al-Zameli's remarks came after a meeting of the parliamentary fact-finding committees tasked with investigating the Iranian attack on the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, earlier this month.

The Deputy Parliament Speaker's bureau said that the committee hosted the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Intelligence Agency, and a group of military and security officers.

Al-Zameli said that the committee will make recommendations to the parliament as soon as it completes the assembly of the data in order to develop a formal policy position and refer it to the government.

"Iraq's ties with neighboring countries are friendly and based on good neighborliness, cooperation, and mutual respect. We have agreements and close security relations with them," he said.

The lawmaker called for "pursuing correspondence in respect with vital intelligence files between the corresponding countries and abstaining from using military power and violating the state's sovereignty under any circumstances."