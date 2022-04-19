Al-Zameli calls for executing "terrorists on death row"

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, on Tuesday called for carrying out the capital punishment against persons convicted for terrorism.

Al-Zameli's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, in al-Salam palace earlier today, Tuesday.

A readout issued by his bureau said that al-Zameli discussed with President Salih the coordination between the legislative and executive authorities in passing bills related to combating corruption and enforcing reform.

During the meeting, al-Zameli stressed that "Iraqi, Arab, and foreign convicts handed the death sentence for carrying out massacres and heinous crimes shall be executed."