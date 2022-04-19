Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Zameli calls for executing "terrorists on death row"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T13:06:11+0000
Al-Zameli calls for executing "terrorists on death row"

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, on Tuesday called for carrying out the capital punishment against persons convicted for terrorism.

Al-Zameli's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, in al-Salam palace earlier today, Tuesday.

A readout issued by his bureau said that al-Zameli discussed with President Salih the coordination between the legislative and executive authorities in passing bills related to combating corruption and enforcing reform.

During the meeting, al-Zameli stressed that "Iraqi, Arab, and foreign convicts handed the death sentence for carrying out massacres and heinous crimes shall be executed."

related

Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Date: 2022-03-28 12:12:17
Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-04-04 12:53:56
Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says

Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Date: 2022-04-04 13:42:51
Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling

Date: 2022-04-04 17:35:10
Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling

Sunni lawmaker on al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi: no compromise

Date: 2022-04-06 18:21:10
Sunni lawmaker on al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi: no compromise

Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Date: 2022-01-09 18:58:26
Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Date: 2022-04-17 12:00:21
Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Date: 2022-01-30 12:27:48
Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments