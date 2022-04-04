Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-04T13:42:51+0000
Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Parliament Speaker, Hakem al-Zameli, on Monday called on the Iraqi government to form a Higher Committee that handles issues related to water resources and appeal to upstream countries to increase Iraq's share of transboundary waters.

According to a readout issued by his media office, al-Zameli received in his bureau in the parliament headquarters a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Water Resources headed by Minister Mahdi Rachid al-Hamdani. 

The meeting, according to the readout, discussed the Ministry's strategy to address the water crisis ahead of summer and the challenges to the water sector in the country. 

Al-Zameli appealed to the caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to establish a "committee to keep tabs and efficiently manage the water crisis at the highest levels, similar to neighboring states," calling for "exerting pressure upon the neighboring countries to increase Iraq's share of water and release them as soon as possible." 

The lawmaker said that neglecting this issue might tamper with the Iraqi people's lives and harm Iraq's with its neighbors.

Al-Zameli called for proper management of the abuse of groundwaters, putting the protocol on water cooperation with Turkey into force, and establishing the joint research center.

The Deputy Parliament Speaker said that today's meeting was preceded by a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad and will be followed by a meeting with the Iranian ambassador.

related

Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Date: 2022-01-09 18:58:26
Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Date: 2022-01-30 12:27:48
Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling

Date: 2022-02-19 09:32:27
Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling

Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

Date: 2022-02-20 19:17:18
Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Date: 2022-02-21 14:48:57
A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Date: 2022-03-03 16:58:10
Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Date: 2022-03-28 12:12:17
Al-Zameli: committee investigating Iran's attack on Erbil will make recommendations to the parliament

Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-04-04 12:53:56
Al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi might be detrimental to the trilateral coalition, lawmaker says