Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-03T16:58:10+0000
Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said that Iraq envisages establishing "strategic economic partnership" with the Arab world,

Al-Zameli on Wednesday received Jordanian ambassador to Iraq, Montaser al-Zo'bi, and his accompanying delegation in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The parliament has made setting out a new comprehensive approach for strategic partnership and resetting its relations with its surrounding and the world a priority," al-Zameli told his guests according to a readout issued by his bureau.

The lawmaker discussed with his guest ways to develop the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Amman and activate the parliamentary friendship committees in both countries.

Al-Zameli called for easing the proceedings of entry visas and residencies for Iraqis in Johnson and invited the Jordanian companies to invest in Iraq, the statement said.

The Jordanian diplomat expressed his country's willingness to boost the ties with Iraq and handed al-Zameli an invitation to visit Amman.

related

Egyptian and Jordanian Ministers of foreign affairs arrive in Iraq tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-28 14:49:44
Egyptian and Jordanian Ministers of foreign affairs arrive in Iraq tomorrow

Jordan's King Abdullah II: A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration

Date: 2021-08-28 12:55:52
Jordan's King Abdullah II: A strong Iraq represents a pillar for regional economic integration

Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

Date: 2022-02-20 19:17:18
Al-Zameli: officials who violated employment terms in state departments shall be prosecuted

Iraq-Jordan-Egypt to hold a summit next Thursday in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-04-03 20:51:54
Iraq-Jordan-Egypt to hold a summit next Thursday in Baghdad, Source

Iraq's Speaker of Parliament receives his Jordanian counterpart

Date: 2021-09-02 13:25:55
Iraq's Speaker of Parliament receives his Jordanian counterpart

A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Date: 2022-02-21 14:48:57
A committee formed by al-Sadr restores 120 properties seized by "Real Estate Mafias" 

Iraq stands in solidarity with Jordan in its ordeal

Date: 2021-04-05 11:54:50
Iraq stands in solidarity with Jordan in its ordeal

Amman is keen to build the best relations with Iraq, Jordan's Parliament Speaker says

Date: 2021-09-04 13:39:41
Amman is keen to build the best relations with Iraq, Jordan's Parliament Speaker says