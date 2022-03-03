Al-Zameli: Iraq seeks to develop "strategic partnership" with its surrounding

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, said that Iraq envisages establishing "strategic economic partnership" with the Arab world,

Al-Zameli on Wednesday received Jordanian ambassador to Iraq, Montaser al-Zo'bi, and his accompanying delegation in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The parliament has made setting out a new comprehensive approach for strategic partnership and resetting its relations with its surrounding and the world a priority," al-Zameli told his guests according to a readout issued by his bureau.

The lawmaker discussed with his guest ways to develop the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Amman and activate the parliamentary friendship committees in both countries.

Al-Zameli called for easing the proceedings of entry visas and residencies for Iraqis in Johnson and invited the Jordanian companies to invest in Iraq, the statement said.

The Jordanian diplomat expressed his country's willingness to boost the ties with Iraq and handed al-Zameli an invitation to visit Amman.