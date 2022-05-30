Report

Al-Zameli: Baghdad is on the verge of a revolution

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-30T11:58:31+0000
Al-Zameli: Baghdad is on the verge of a revolution

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, headed an expanded meeting of the parliament's services and construction committee earlier today, Monday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Baghdad's new mayor, Ammar Kadhem, a readout issued by al-Zameli's bureau said.

"Dismissing an official without holding them liable for their deeds is over," al-Zameli said, "the first step on the course of reform is opening corruption files and holding them accountable to halt public funds waste."

Al-Zameli said that he will keep tabs on this issue by himself.

The lawmaker called for devising a rational roadmap for running the municipality in the future and addressing urgent issues like water, sewage, traffic, and garbage disposal.

Al-Zameli stressed that the parliament is adamant about enacting the "Capital Law" to grant the municipality a wider range of powers and launch a construction revolution in the city.

