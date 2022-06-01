Al-Zameli: 11 million people receive monthly government salaries in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, revealed on Wednesday that 11 million people receive monthly salaries from the Federal government.

Al-Zameli said in a speech during a session in which the Federal Minister of health Hani al-Aqabi was hosted, that currently there are 300,000 university graduates, pointing out that he talked with them and the lecturers and heard their demands.

He added that he had met the Secretary-General of the Council of ministers, Hameed al-Ghazi, who revealed that about 11 million people receive salaries from the Federal government every month.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Iraq's body completed the second reading of the emergency bill on food security and development in an ordinary session held under the auspices of parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi.