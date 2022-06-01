Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Zameli: 11 million people receive monthly government salaries in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-01T09:50:26+0000
Al-Zameli: 11 million people receive monthly government salaries in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The first deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hakem al-Zameli, revealed on Wednesday that 11 million people receive monthly salaries from the Federal government.

Al-Zameli said in a speech during a session in which the Federal Minister of health Hani al-Aqabi was hosted, that currently there are 300,000 university graduates, pointing out that he talked with them and the lecturers and heard their demands.

He added that he had met the Secretary-General of the Council of ministers, Hameed al-Ghazi, who revealed that about 11 million people receive salaries from the Federal government every month.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Iraq's body completed the second reading of the emergency bill on food security and development in an ordinary session held under the auspices of parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi.

related

Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Date: 2022-04-04 13:42:51
Al-Zameli calls al-Kadhimi's government to form a Higher Commissioner for Water Resources 

Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling

Date: 2022-04-04 17:35:10
Al-Halboosi curtails the powers of his first deputy; the latter adduces a federal ruling

Sunni lawmaker on al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi: no compromise

Date: 2022-04-06 18:21:10
Sunni lawmaker on al-Zameli's row with al-Halboosi: no compromise

Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Date: 2022-01-09 18:58:26
Parliament chooses the Sadrist movement's al-Zameli as deputy speaker

Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Date: 2022-04-17 12:00:21
Al-Zameli: hosting a minister is no an act against the government

Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Date: 2022-01-30 12:27:48
Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Al-Zameli meets PM al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-17 12:19:07
Al-Zameli meets PM al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling

Date: 2022-02-19 09:32:27
Iraqi Parliament bans finance minister from traveling