Al-Wazni's brother: we refused to meet al-Kadhimi because he is a "negligent" person

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T14:59:44+0000

Shafaq News/ The brother of the late activist, Ihab Al-Wazni, lawyer Marwan Al-Wazni, confirmed today that his family rejected several requests from the Iraqi Prime Minister to meet with him. Al-Wazani said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi asked the family more than four times to meet with him, "but we refused because we believe that the Prime Minister is a negligent person and it would have been better for him to reveal the killers of my brother Ihab." "The evidence the judiciary obtained was enough to convict several defendants in the case of my brother's murder, detain them and refer them to the trial court." Al-Wazni continued, "Those who planned to kill my brother, the leader Ihab, are nine persons, and while 30 others carried out the operation."

related