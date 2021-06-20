Al-Wazni family accuses Karbala's Government of covering up for the killers

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the family of Ihab al-Wazni accused the judiciary and Karbala's local government of covering up for the suspects involved in the assassination of her son.

Earlier in the day, security forces in Karbala prevented the mother of al-Wazni from setting a tent near the court building.

The brother of the martyr al-Wazni told Shafaq News Agency, "there is an obvious complacency on the part of the judiciary to reveal the accused," stressing, "some accusees have been released."

"The judiciary must be fair. However, what is happening today in Ihab's case is the opposite," he noted, "the security forces today prevented his mother from a sit-in in front of the court building. This violates Article 38 of the Iraqi Constitution which guarantees the right to peaceful demonstration."

"SWAT forces prevented everything, even drinking water, during the demonstration, and these forces are affiliated with the governor of Karbala," he said.

The brother of the martyr Al-Wazni asserted, "the sit-in will continue until the killers are revealed," adding, "the government and the judiciary did not respond. We will reveal further steps in time."

The killing of the Iraqi activist, Ihab al-Wazni, sparked widespread anger in the country, as the anti-government activist.

Al-Wazani, head of the protests coordination in Karbala, is one of the most prominent voices against corruption and mismanagement. He was an opponent Iran and armed groups in the city of Karbala in southern Iraq.