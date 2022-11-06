Al-Waziriyah fire: 32 injured, 10 missing as firefighters extinguish the flames after 10 hours

Shafaq News/ At least 32 people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, after a commercial building in the capital Baghdad caught fire and then collapsed on Sunday.

The civil defense directorate said in a statement that Maj. Gen. Kadhim Bohan, along with a number of firefighters, were at the scene when the burning building collapsed.

Locals told Shafaq News Agency that at least ten persons are still missing under the rubbles but the civil defense directorate said it has not found anyone so far.

More than 50 firefighting teams participated in the extensive efforts to extinguish the fire.