Al-Wataniyah calls for holding a National Dialogue

Shafaq News / Al-Wataniyah coalition, headed by Iyad Allawi, said on Sunday that the new government must be able to prepare for the early election.

The coalition called on the new Prime Minister-designate to be aware of the mistakes made by previous governments, and prepare for the early election as soon as possible", noting that new law and a new commission must be formed to avoid any future problems.

The statement called for holding, "a National dialogue to amend the constitution, overcome past failures and address the crisis that resulted in, to be attended by the United Nations, the Arab League, and supervised by the Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Supreme Court."

It also called for activating the parties' law and the observatory committees responsible for holding the corrupt responsible.

On October 13, lawmakers elected Abdullatif Rashid as Iraq's new president, and he swiftly named Sudani as prime minister in a bid to end a year of political gridlock since the October 2021 election.