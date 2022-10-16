Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Wataniyah calls for holding a National Dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-16T09:03:47+0000
Al-Wataniyah calls for holding a National Dialogue

Shafaq News / Al-Wataniyah coalition, headed by Iyad Allawi, said on Sunday that the new government must be able to prepare for the early election.

The coalition called on the new Prime Minister-designate to be aware of the mistakes made by previous governments, and prepare for the early election as soon as possible", noting that new law and a new commission must be formed to avoid any future problems.

The statement called for holding, "a National dialogue to amend the constitution, overcome past failures and address the crisis that resulted in, to be attended by the United Nations, the Arab League, and supervised by the Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Supreme Court."

It also called for activating the parties' law and the observatory committees responsible for holding the corrupt responsible.

On October 13, lawmakers elected Abdullatif Rashid as Iraq's new president, and he swiftly named Sudani as prime minister in a bid to end a year of political gridlock since the October 2021 election.

related

Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Date: 2021-04-14 09:03:59
Allawi warns of attempts to "take over" the Electoral commission

Allawi calls to hold a parliamentary session "anywhere"

Date: 2022-08-12 21:04:25
Allawi calls to hold a parliamentary session "anywhere"

A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-04-27 10:27:15
A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Calling for a secure electoral environment, Allawi brandishes the boycott

Date: 2021-05-26 09:45:08
Calling for a secure electoral environment, Allawi brandishes the boycott

Allawi addresses the Electoral Commission in a letter

Date: 2021-06-25 10:25:02
Allawi addresses the Electoral Commission in a letter

Allawi: Iraq has become an arena for settling international and regional conflicts

Date: 2021-06-29 15:26:16
Allawi: Iraq has become an arena for settling international and regional conflicts

Allawi addressing Iran and the U.S: leave Iraq alone

Date: 2021-08-03 22:06:36
Allawi addressing Iran and the U.S: leave Iraq alone

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2021-09-23 15:12:13
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi