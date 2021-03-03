“Al Waad Al Sadek”, “Revenge for Martyrs” operations are launched against ISIS

Shafaq News / The commander of Basra operations, Major General Akram Saddam Madnaf launched on Wednesday new stage of “Al Waad Al Sadek (the sincere promise)” operations in Basra Governorate, far south of Iraq.

Madnaf said in a statement today that these operations are “to confine weapons in the hands of the state” and pursue the wanted persons who are involved in tribal conflicts in north of Basra.

In addition, the Popular Mobilization Authority (PMF) launched the "Revenge for Martyrs" operation to pursue ISIS remnants in southwest of Kirkuk.

A PMF statement said that the major operation aims to secure the areas of Wadi Al-Shay and Wadi Al-Zaytoun, as these rough regions facilitate the infiltration of terrorists among Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin governorates.